Steph Catley: Arsenal sign Australia international full-back

Steph Catley will be joining Australia team-mate Sam Kerr, who joined Chelsea in November, in the Women's Super League

Arsenal Women have made experienced Australia defender Steph Catley their first summer signing.

The 26-year-old full-back joins the Gunners from Melbourne Victory and has won 82 caps for the Matildas since her international debut aged 18.

Catley has also spent time in the United States playing for Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride.

"Arsenal is a place where I've imagined myself playing for a long time," Catley told the club website.

"This will be my first taste of European football and obviously there's so much to look forward to and so many big occasions to come. I can't wait to get started."

The Australia vice-captain has won the W-League Championship five times and W-League Premiership twice in her homeland, and has been in her country's squad for the past two World Cups.

"We're privileged to have Steph at the club," head coach Joe Montemurro added.

"She suits our fluidity and she's very good in a positional sense, but more importantly she's very effective going forward, so we're excited to have her as part of the squad and we're looking forward to some exciting times together."