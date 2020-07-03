Scottish gossip: Fans, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, St Mirren, Ross County

First minister Nicola Sturgeon says it may be months before supporters are allowed to attend football matches in Scotland. (Record)

Celtic have been quoted a £5m fee for AEK Athens' Greece international goalkeeper Vasilios Barkas. (Mail)

And reports in Germany suggest Celtic are one of a number of clubs interested in Union Berlin's Sweden international striker Sebastian Andersson. (Sun)

New Celtic first-team coach Gavin Strachan says he enjoyed working with Ivan Toney at Peterborough, with the striker having been linked with the Scottish Premiership champions. (Herald - subscription required)

A report in Italy suggests Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is interest in Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson believes Rangers will struggle to get more than £10m for Morelos. (Sun)

Livingston boss Gary Holt says the club have had no enquiries for striker Lyndon Dykes, who has been linked with Rangers. (Record)

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister says the Ibrox side need to take inspiration from his former club Liverpool, who have won their first league title in 30 years, with Rangers bidding to end Celtic's pursuit of 10-in-a-row next term. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Dundee United have made an official approach for Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon. (Courier - subscription required)

And the Tangerines have been given permission to speak to Scot Mellon about the vacant head coach role at Tannadice. (Sun)

St Mirren are close to signing former Aberdeen and St Johnstone defender Joe Shaughnessy, who also had the chance to join Kilmarnock. (Record)

New Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti believes his move to Dingwall can boost his chances of a Scotland call-up. (Press and Journal - subscription required)