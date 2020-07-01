Andre Wisdom visited Derby County squad before win over Preston, says Phillip Cocu

Andre Wisdom, who joined Derby from Liverpool in July 2017, has made 20 appearances for the Rams this season

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom, who was stabbed during a mugging on Sunday, visited his team-mates prior to their victory over Preston North End.

Wisdom, 27, has been recovering in hospital since the "unprovoked assault and robbery" in Liverpool, which Merseyside police are investigating.

Wayne Rooney scored as play-off hopefuls Derby won 1-0 on Wednesday.

"He came to see us," said Rams boss Phillip Cocu. "Everybody was so happy to see him, and we saw he was OK."

The former Netherlands midfielder continued: "It was a very serious matter. We were all very shocked about it but also extremely pleased to see him and talk with him. The team is extremely happy we are able to give the win today to him.

"We don't know when he will be back, because I want to give him the time he needs to recover physically but also mentally from it.

"At the moment he feels better and good to come in, he is more than welcome to, but if he needs time, we all realise if he needs it he will get the time he needs to recover from it."

Detectives have appealed for dashcam footage of the attack, carried out by four masked men who stole his designer watch.

Merseyside Police said Wisdom was walking in Beaumont Street in the Toxteth area of the city at about 04:30 BST when he was assaulted.

