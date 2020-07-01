Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confident striker will stay

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 4-0 Norwich: Mikel Arteta 'positive' about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future

Mikel Arteta says he is "very positive" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract after he became the fastest Arsenal player to net 50 Premier League goals.

Gabon forward Aubameyang, 31, scored twice as the Gunners climbed to seventh with a 4-0 win over Norwich.

His current contract expires at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"Hopefully he will be here for a long time," Arsenal boss Arteta told BBC Sport.

"Every time I speak with him he is really happy where he is, he is very settled and his family are happy."

Aubameyang has scored 51 goals in 79 league games for the Gunners since joining for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Only five players have scored 50 top-flight goals faster than Aubameyang in the Premier League era - Andy Cole (65 games), Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Fernando Torres (72) and Mohamed Salah (72).

"For him to achieve that is phenomenal," added Arteta.

Asked about the prospect of signing a new contract after the Norwich win, Gunners captain Aubameyang told BT Sport: "We'll see. We're going to talk with the club and see what happens.

"I am really focused on the games until the end of the season and then we'll see."

Arsenal have to show him why he should stay - Warnock

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock says Arteta has to prove to Aubameyang why he should stay at the club.

"I think one of the big boys will come knocking for him," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It would be very difficult for him to stay at Arsenal unless they get their cheque book out and really go for it over the next window.

"Mikel Arteta has to prove to him why he should stay at Arsenal.

"If I was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, I would be going for him with a year left on his contract. He will challenge the front three and he doesn't need time, he will settle."

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison believes Aubameyang will leave Arsenal before his current contract expires.

"I don't think he will be there next season," the ex-Republic of Ireland international told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Arsenal are two or three years from winning things again and he will want trophies on his CV."