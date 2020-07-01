Wednesday's Premier League round-up

From the section

Substitute Andriy Yarmolenko scored an injury-time winner as West Ham boosted their Premier League survival hopes by beating Chelsea 3-2 at London Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice for Arsenal in a 4-0 victory that push bottom club Norwich closer to the drop.

Bournemouth fell to second from bottom as they lost 4-1 at home to Newcastle, with Dwight Gayle striking first.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored early on as Everton beat Champions League hopefuls Leicester 2-1.