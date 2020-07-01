Wales' European representatives to resume training

Connah's Quay Nomads beat Kilmarnock in the Europa League qualifiers in 2019

The four Cymru Premier clubs who will play European football next season have been given special dispensation to return to training.

Connah's Quay Nomads, The New Saints, Bala Town and Barry Town United are Wales' four representatives in Europe.

The quartet have been cleared to begin preparations for European fixtures in August.

The clubs have been permitted to train on the proviso that they adhere to strict protocols.

Players must travel to training in separate cars and will have to fill out daily health checks while they will only be allowed initially train in groups of five.

Connah's Quay will feature in the 2020-21 Champions League qualifying after being crowned Welsh champions for the first time in May, while TNS, Bala and Barry will be in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

The draws for the competitions are yet to take place, with ties to be played over one leg rather than two because of time constraints caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The 2019-20 Cymru Premier campaign was abandoned in May as a result of the pandemic.

Wales' two leading clubs, Cardiff City and Swansea City, were allowed to return to training in May ahead of the resumption of the Championship season.