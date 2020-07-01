Goal! Inter Milan 4, Brescia 0. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Inter Milan v Brescia
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de VrijBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 45'minutes
- 95Bastoni
- 11Moses
- 23Barella
- 5Gagliardini
- 15Young
- 20Valero
- 7Sánchez
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 9Lukaku
- 13Ranocchia
- 18Asamoah
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 30Esposito
- 31Pirola
- 32Agoume
- 34Biraghi
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
Brescia
- 1Joronen
- 2Sabelli
- 32Papetti
- 3MatejuBooked at 19mins
- 29Semprini
- 23SkrabbSubstituted forBjarnasonat 45'minutes
- 4Tonali
- 27Dessena
- 8Zmrhal
- 9DonnarummaSubstituted forTorregrossaat 45'minutes
- 18Aye
Substitutes
- 5Gastaldello
- 7Spalek
- 11Torregrossa
- 12Andrenacci
- 16Ghezzi
- 19Mangraviti
- 24Viviani
- 26Martella
- 31Bjarnason
- Referee:
- Gianluca Manganiello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).
Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Simon Skrabb.
Substitution
Substitution, Brescia. Ernesto Torregrossa replaces Alfredo Donnarumma.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.
Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Semprini (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
Attempt blocked. Florian Aye (Brescia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Booking
Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrea Papetti (Brescia).
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Alfredo Donnarumma (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jesse Joronen.
Attempt blocked. Simon Skrabb (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniele Dessena (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Alfredo Donnarumma (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Andrea Papetti (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Victor Moses (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a cross.
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Skrabb (Brescia).
Goal! Inter Milan 2, Brescia 0. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.