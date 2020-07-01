Italian Serie A
Inter Milan4Brescia0

Inter Milan v Brescia

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de VrijBooked at 41minsSubstituted forRanocchiaat 45'minutes
  • 95Bastoni
  • 11Moses
  • 23Barella
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 15Young
  • 20Valero
  • 7Sánchez
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 9Lukaku
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 18Asamoah
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 31Pirola
  • 32Agoume
  • 34Biraghi
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva

Brescia

  • 1Joronen
  • 2Sabelli
  • 32Papetti
  • 3MatejuBooked at 19mins
  • 29Semprini
  • 23SkrabbSubstituted forBjarnasonat 45'minutes
  • 4Tonali
  • 27Dessena
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 9DonnarummaSubstituted forTorregrossaat 45'minutes
  • 18Aye

Substitutes

  • 5Gastaldello
  • 7Spalek
  • 11Torregrossa
  • 12Andrenacci
  • 16Ghezzi
  • 19Mangraviti
  • 24Viviani
  • 26Martella
  • 31Bjarnason
Referee:
Gianluca Manganiello

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamBrescia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 4, Brescia 0. Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ales Mateju (Brescia).

Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Foul by Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan).

Ernesto Torregrossa (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Andrea Ranocchia replaces Stefan de Vrij.

Second Half

Second Half begins Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Simon Skrabb.

Substitution

Substitution, Brescia. Ernesto Torregrossa replaces Alfredo Donnarumma.

Half Time

First Half ends, Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0.

Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Attempt missed. Alessandro Semprini (Brescia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Brescia. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.

Attempt blocked. Florian Aye (Brescia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefano Sabelli with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Inter Milan 3, Brescia 0. Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.

Booking

Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).

Florian Aye (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).

Stefano Sabelli (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrea Papetti (Brescia).

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Alfredo Donnarumma (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jesse Joronen.

Attempt blocked. Simon Skrabb (Brescia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Daniele Dessena (Brescia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Alfredo Donnarumma (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefano Sabelli (Brescia).

Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

Andrea Papetti (Brescia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Victor Moses (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roberto Gagliardini with a cross.

Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Skrabb (Brescia).

Goal! Inter Milan 2, Brescia 0. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st July 2020

  • Inter MilanInter Milan4BresciaBrescia0
  • BolognaBologna1CagliariCagliari1
  • FiorentinaFiorentina20:45SassuoloSassuolo
  • LecceLecce20:45SampdoriaSampdoria
  • SPALSPAL20:45AC MilanAC Milan
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona20:45ParmaParma

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29233359253472
2Lazio29215366283868
3Inter Milan29197360293164
4Atalanta28176580394157
5Roma28146853381548
6Napoli2813694637945
7AC Milan28126103435-142
8Parma28116113835339
9Hellas Verona2810993432239
10Cagliari29109104845339
11Bologna29108114146-538
12Sassuolo2897124849-134
13Fiorentina28710113439-531
14Torino2994163352-1931
15Udinese2877142341-1828
16Sampdoria2875163150-1926
17Genoa2968153556-2126
18Lecce2867153564-2925
19SPAL2853202148-2718
20Brescia2946192556-3118
View full Italian Serie A table

