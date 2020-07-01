Swansea City: Championship side release Jefferson Montero and Courtney Baker-Richardson

Jefferson Montero has 64 caps for Ecuador

Swansea City have released winger Jefferson Montero and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Montero, 30, departs having scored twice in 84 appearances since joining Swansea in a deal worth around £4m in 2014.

The Ecuador international has spent this season on loan at Birmingham City.

Baker-Richardson, 24, scored four goals in 21 Swans games having arrived from non-league Leamington in 2017.

The former Coventry City youngster made all his Swansea appearances under Graham Potter in 2018-19 and was sent on loan to Accrington Stanley this season.

He was hampered by injury during his spell with the League Two club.

Montero had fitness troubles throughout his stint at Swansea, where he was unplayable at times - including at Premier League level - but struggled for consistency.

He spent the second half of last season at West Bromwich Albion after earlier loan spells at Emelec and Getafe.

Swansea have also released youngsters Cameron Berry, Kees de Boer, Arnor Gudjohnsen, Tom Price, Marc Walsh and Keiran Evans.

The Championship club have offered one-year professional deals to Ali Al-Hamadi, Ryan Bevan, Bradley Gibbings, Jacob Jones and Jake Thomas.