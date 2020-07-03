How to watch Southampton v Manchester City on BBC

Manchester City won the last meeting at Etihad Stadium 2-1

Southampton welcome Manchester City to St Mary's this weekend and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The Saints take on last season's Premier League champions on Sunday (19:00 kick-off).

The game is available to watch on BBC One, with the option to have TV-enhanced crowd noise audio.

You can also watch along with MOTDx, listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow live text coverage of all Premier League matches online.

Hosts Reece Parkinson and Liam Loftus are joined by Craig Mitch and England and Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway for the MOTDx watchalong from 18:45 BST on BBC iPlayer and online.

Southampton are 14th in the table and have won two of their three league matches since the league's resumption, while second-placed Manchester City thrashed champions Liverpool 4-0 on Thursday.

The two teams have met twice this season, in back-to-back fixtures, with City coming out on top on both occasions, winning 3-1 in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, followed by a 2-1 win in the league.

The first Premier League game to be broadcast on the BBC - Crystal Palace's 2-0 victory at Bournemouth - attracted a peak television audience of 3.9 million.