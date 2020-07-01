Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers name Barrow manager as new head coach

Bolton Wanderers have named Barrow boss Ian Evatt as their new head coach.

The 38-year-old, who guided the Cumbrian side to League Two as National League champions, has signed a deal until the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

He will face his old side next season after Bolton went down from League One.

"Hopefully I can bring a brand and an identity that people will enjoy watching - attacking and scoring goals is what we all want to see," former Blackpool defender Evatt said.

He replaces Keith Hill at the University of Bolton Stadium after he left at the end of his contract on Tuesday.

Evatt spent two seasons at Barrow and took them back into the English Football League for the first time in 48 years after the National League season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to be challenging and competing for promotion at the top of the division and to see a packed University of Bolton Stadium," Evatt added.

"The community and town is also very important to me. We will get out there and engage with them and make them proud of Bolton Wanderers."

More to follow.