Wrexham want talks with five out of contract players as 11 depart

James Jennings initially joined Wrexham from Cheltenham Town in January 2017

Wrexham have released 11 players but say they want to open talks with five out of contract players.

The club hope to keep James Jennings, Mark Carrington, Paul Rutherford, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Christian Dibble.

Wrexham say they are not yet in a position to offer the players new deals with uncertainty over when the 2020-21 season can begin due to Covid-19.

"I understand it's difficult for clubs at the minute to make decisions," Jennings said.

"They don't really know what positions they're in themselves with not knowing when the season is going to start."

Jake Lawlor, Doug Tharme, Jazzi Barnum-Bobb, Akil Wright, Luke Summerfield, Jason Oswell, Leighton McIntosh JJ Hooper, Mathew Sargent, Jack Thorn and Dawid Szczepaniak have all been released.

"Wrexham AFC would like to place on record its thanks to the players who are leaving us for their efforts and commitment during their time at the Racecourse," the club said in a statement.

Midfielder Luke Summerfield is one of 11 players to have been released by Wrexham

Five further players, Kieran Kennedy, Jordan Ponticelli, Jordon Thompson, Kyle Barker and Tyler Garratt have returned to their parent clubs as their loan deals at the Racecourse Ground have expired.

Captain Shaun Pearson, Luke Young, Bobby Grant, Rob Lainton, Devonte Redmond, Jay Harris and Daniel Jarvis are under contract for the 2020-21 season.

Wrexham furloughed all staff and players after the National League season was ended prematurely by the coronavirus crisis in March

The club said that the pandemic was having a "serious effect" on the club's "financial health".

"We have continued to have conversations with the National League and Government officials to highlight the importance of returning to football for the business," Wrexham added.

"We will keep supporters updated as soon as we get more certainty on next steps."