Offrande Zanzala: Crewe Alexandra sign striker from Accrington

Offrande Zanzala is Crewe's first signing of the summer

Crewe Alexandra have signed Accrington Stanley striker Offrande Zanzala on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old scored eight goals in 28 appearances in 2019-20 for Stanley but decided not to sign a new contract.

The Congolese came through the academy at Derby County but never made a senior appearance for the Rams.

He is the first player to join Alex, who will play in League One next season after finishing second in League Two, this summer.