Scottish Premiership fixtures to be announced on Monday

The Scottish Premiership season is scheduled to start on 1 August

The Scottish Premiership fixtures for the 2020-21 season will be announced on Monday at 09:00 BST.

SPFL secretary Iain Blair told BBC Scotland's Sportsound last weekend that the schedule would be published on either Friday or Monday.

However, it has now been confirmed that it will be the latter.

Scotland's top flight is planning to resume on 1 August, after being on hold since mid-March because of the Covid-19 outbreak.