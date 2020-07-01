Championship: Swansea and Luton given FA misconduct charge
- From the section Championship
Swansea City and Luton Town have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after a melee in their Championship match on 27 June.
It resulted in Swansea's Jordon Garrick being sent off in the 83rd minute for raising a hand to an opponent's face.
It is alleged the clubs "failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."
Luton won the game 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium, with both clubs given until 6 July to respond to the charge.
Speaking after the match, Swansea head coach Steve Cooper said: "I thought the referee [Andy Woolmer] caused the melee, but I don't want my comment on the referee to hide the fact that Jordon has done something that is a clear red."