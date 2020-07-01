Tottenham: Eric Dier to be offered new contract - Jose Mourinho

Eric Dier has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham this season

Tottenham want to offer defender Eric Dier a new contract, says manager Jose Mourinho.

The 26-year-old England international's current deal is due to expire at the end of next season.

"My boss Mr Levy (chairman Daniel Levy) tells me that he wants Eric to sign a new contract. Eric tells me that he is more than happy here," said Mourinho.

"I hope that they can find an agreement because I am taking the team in a certain direction."

Dier has played in central defence, his favoured position, in Tottenham's first two matches since the Premier League restart following the coronavirus outbreak.

Mauricio Pochettino, Mourinho's predecessor, regularly used Dier as a defensive midfielder.

Dier, who joined Spurs for £4m from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, has scored 10 goals in 171 league games.