How Baraclough is mirroring Southgate, Vogts and Queiroz with Northern Ireland promotion

New Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough's first match in charge will be away to Romania in September

From the eccentric Frenchman who used astrological signs to help select players, to the German World Cup winner who went on to manage Scotland - the path from Under-21 international manager to senior team boss is one that has been walked before.

Indeed, promotion from within is somewhat in vogue, with Stephen Kenny recently stepping up to take over from Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager.

He joined England boss Gareth Southgate in making the move from Under-21 to senior panel, and the list of football association graduates was added to further when Ian Baraclough was appointed Northern Ireland manager.

The 49-year-old had three years in charge of the U21s, with an away victory over Spain the flagship result of a successful stewardship that earned him the opportunity to replace Michael O'Neill.

We take a look at five international managers who have made that progression and how they fared.

Gareth Southgate, England (2016-present)

Southgate's waistcoat receieved a lot of media attention during England's run to the semi-finals in Russia

After his first managerial job, with Middlesbrough, ended with the sack in 2009, Southgate spent most of his time as a TV pundit before becoming England Under-21 boss four years later.

While failing to lead the side out of their group at the 2015 Under-21 European Championships, he impressed The FA enough to be handed the senior job on a temporary basis following Sam Allardyce's departure after just one match.

Four games later the former Crystal Palace captain's position was made permanent. He responded by qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he led the Three Lions to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

The ex-defender, 49, followed that up by guiding his country to the semi-finals of the Nations League before comfortably winning their qualification group to reach the now rescheduled Euro 2020 finals.

Raymond Domenech, France (2004-2010)

Domenech faced a player strike threat at the 2010 World Cup

After five years at Ligue 1 side Lyon, Raymond Domenech became France's Under-21 manager in 1993, and guided them to the semi-finals of the U21 Euros on home soil the following year.

They went one step further and reached the final in 2002 before Domenech's 11-year spell in charge of the underage side ended in 2004, when he was the surprise choice to replace Jacques Santini as France manager.

He got off to a fantastic start as Les Bleus reached the 2006 World Cup final, but his eccentric methods began to negatively impact on the squad as they crashed out in the group stages of the 2008 Euros and the 2010 World Cup.

Indeed, largely due to his use of astrology in helping to choose which players he selected, with Robert Pires one notable casualty, Domenech's reign had descended into ridicule before he was sacked after the country's disastrous showing in South Africa in 2010.

Craig Brown, Scotland (1993-2001)

Brown's Scotland lost the opening match of the 1998 World Cup to Brazil

Craig Brown took his first steps in management on a part-time basis with Scottish club Clyde in 1977, winning the then Second Division title in the second of 10 seasons while juggling football management with his job as a primary school teacher.

From 1986-1993, he combined being Scotland assistant manager with heading up the country's youth teams, leading the Under-16s to the final of the 1989 World Championship and the U21s to the semi-finals of the 1992 Euros.

He stepped up to replace Andy Roxburgh as national team manager in December 1993 and helped Scotland reach the Euro 1996 finals in England as well as qualifying for the World Cup in France two years later, though they failed to reach the knockout stages of either tournament.

Before resigning in 2001, after failing to reach the 2002 World Cup, Brown led Scotland to an historic win over England at Wembley in a Euro 2000 play-off second leg, but it was not enough to prevent Kevin Keegan's side winning on aggregate and reaching the finals.

Berti Vogts (Germany, 1990-1998)

A golden goal saw Vogts' Germany beat the Czech Republic in the Euro 96 final at Wembley

Brown's replacement in the Scotland hot seat was a surprise one in the shape Berti Vogts, a German 1974 World Cup winner as a player whose international coaching progression with his homeland had mirrored Brown's.

After four years serving as assistant to Franz Beckenbauer while managing the Under-21s, Vogts took over as boss of the recently reunified Germany soon after West Germany were crowned world champions in Italy in the summer of 1990.

While reaching the final of Euro 92 and winning the same tournament four years later, Vogts did not deliver on the biggest stage of all, losing in the quarter-finals at both the 1994 and 1998 World Cups before stepping down in September 1998.

Carlos Queiroz (Portugal, 1991-1993 and 2008-10)

Portugal were knocked out in the second round of the 2010 World Cup by Spain in what was Queiroz's second spell in charge of his native country

Buoyed by rising stars such as Luis Figo and Rui Costa, Portugal are the only European country to have won two World Youth Championships - and one of only two in the world along with Brazil to do so. Carlos Queiroz was manager for both of those successes, in 1989 and 1991.

That earned Queiroz, who had an undistinguished playing career as a goalkeeper, the senior national team job in 1991, but he left two years later with an unspectacular record of 14 wins in 31 matches.

He was far from finished with international management, however, with the current Colombia manager - who was assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United before managing Real Madrid - also going on to manage United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Portugal for a second time and Iran.