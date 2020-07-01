EFL coronavirus testing: No positive tests in latest round

Of the 3,263 players and club staff tested, 2,798 were from the Championship

The latest round of coronavirus testing across the English Football League has returned no positive results.

A total of 3,263 players and staff were tested across Championship, League One and League Two clubs in the past week.

It is the first time there have been no cases across all three divisions, after three individuals from two Championship clubs tested positive last week.

There are six full rounds of games left in the Championship, with the League One play-offs starting on Friday.

The League Two play-off final was on Monday, with Northampton beating Exeter behind closed doors at Wembley to gain promotion to the third tier.

All 24 Championship clubs were involved in testing, with just the eight play-off sides from League One and League Two being tested.