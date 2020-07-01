Luke Woolfenden: Ipswich Town centre-back signs new four-year deal

Luke Woolfenden's previous deal at Ipswich had 12 months left to run

Ipswich Town centre-back Luke Woolfenden has signed a new four-year contract with the League One club.

The 21-year-old academy product made 36 appearances in the shortened 2019-20 season, with Ipswich finishing 11th.

The club said there had been interest in Woolfenden from Premier League and Championship sides.

He has previously spent time on loan with Swindon and Bromley and Ipswich have the option to extend his deal at Portman Road by a further year.