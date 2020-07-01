David Amoo: Port Vale winger agrees two-year extension with League Two club

David Amoo's previous clubs also include Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers and Carlisle United

Port Vale winger David Amoo has signed a contract extension to keep him at Vale Park until the summer of 2022.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in 32 appearances for the Valiants since joining a year ago on a free transfer from Cambridge United.

The former Liverpool youngster has played 337 games and a scored 43 goals in a career that has seen him appear in all three EFL divisions.

He also had two years in the Scottish Premiership with Partick Thistle.

"David has become a key member of John Askey's squad and a favourite with the fans, with a great sound you get from the supporters when David scores a goal," Pot Vale chief executive Colin Garlick told the club website.

"He has scored some very important goals in his first season with us and has also had some key assists as well as playing an important role in the success of the club off the field."

Port Vale will again play in League Two next season after voting to end the 2019-20 campaign because of coronavirus despite being only one point outside the play-off places.