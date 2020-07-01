Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal & Netherlands striker named FWA Women's Footballer of Year

Media playback is not supported on this device Football Writers' Women's Footballer of the Year: Vivianne Miedema

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has been named the Football Writers' Association Women's Footballer of the Year.

The 23-year-old, who missed out on the award last season by a single vote, beat Chelsea's Bethany England by one vote to win the 2020 accolade.

Miedema was the Women's Super League's top scorer in 2019-20 with 16 goals.

She is also her country's leading goalscorer and helped the Netherlands reach last year's World Cup final.

"This was a close-run decision because of the brilliant breakout season that Beth England had with the Lionesses and WSL champions Chelsea," said Jen O'Neill, chair of the FWA's women's subcommittee.

"However, Vivianne's clinical efficiency in front of goal and her seemingly effortless poise, can mean her all-round ability and footballing intelligence are sometimes overlooked. She is a worthy winner and a world-class performer.

"With more assists than any other WSL player this season, she is also a valuable creator of openings for team-mates, dropping to collect the ball and playing in others, or making space with her movement."

Miedema is the third recipient of the Football Writers' award, following Nikita Parris in 2019 and Fran Kirby in 2018.

Runner-up England helped Chelsea win the WSL title in 2019-20.

The Blues were declared champions on a points-per-game basis and moved above Manchester City, who were top of the table when the league was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Arsenal in third place.