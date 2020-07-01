Elliot Osborne: Stevenage sign Stockport County midfielder

Stevenage ground
Stevenage finished bottom of League Two in the curtailed 2019-20 season

Stevenage have signed midfielder Elliot Osborne from National League club Stockport County.

Osborne helped Stockport win promotion from National League North in 2018-19.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell said of the 24-year-old: "He is someone that will lead not only through his voice but with his energy, work rate and desire.

"He's coming off the back of a couple of hugely successful seasons and will bring goals, a creativity and dynamism that we are all excited to watch."

