Elliot Osborne: Stevenage sign Stockport County midfielder
Stevenage have signed midfielder Elliot Osborne from National League club Stockport County.
Osborne helped Stockport win promotion from National League North in 2018-19.
Stevenage boss Alex Revell said of the 24-year-old: "He is someone that will lead not only through his voice but with his energy, work rate and desire.
"He's coming off the back of a couple of hugely successful seasons and will bring goals, a creativity and dynamism that we are all excited to watch."