Real Madrid: Spanish giants' launch of women's team 'a huge positive'

CD Tacon
Tacon, now Real Madrid Feminino, were promoted to the Primera Division in May 2019

Real Madrid have finally launched their own women's team - a decision hailed as "a huge positive".

Los Blancos completed a 300,000 euros (£271,000) buyout of Madrid-based club Tacon, which has now been officially renamed Real Madrid Femenino.

In a statement Real said it wanted to "contribute to the sport's development and growth".

Real president Florentino Perez said: "The time has come to build a team that you will all be very proud of."

Real were one of the only major football clubs in Europe that didn't have a women's team.

Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, said the creation was "a huge positive".

The 24-year-old added: "I'm hoping they will stabilise the investment over a long period and that they have a long-term perspective because it can't happen overnight."

Tacon, formed in 2014, went on a recruitment drive after promotion to the Spanish women's top flight last season, knowing there was the likelihood of a takeover.

They signed Sweden internationals Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson, who was nominated for the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or, and Brazil midfielder Thaisa from AC Milan.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you