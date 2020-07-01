Real Madrid: Spanish giants' launch of women's team 'a huge positive'
- From the section Women's Football
Real Madrid have finally launched their own women's team - a decision hailed as "a huge positive".
Los Blancos completed a 300,000 euros (£271,000) buyout of Madrid-based club Tacon, which has now been officially renamed Real Madrid Femenino.
In a statement Real said it wanted to "contribute to the sport's development and growth".
Real president Florentino Perez said: "The time has come to build a team that you will all be very proud of."
Real were one of the only major football clubs in Europe that didn't have a women's team.
Lyon forward Ada Hegerberg, the first winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, said the creation was "a huge positive".
The 24-year-old added: "I'm hoping they will stabilise the investment over a long period and that they have a long-term perspective because it can't happen overnight."
Tacon, formed in 2014, went on a recruitment drive after promotion to the Spanish women's top flight last season, knowing there was the likelihood of a takeover.
They signed Sweden internationals Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson, who was nominated for the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or, and Brazil midfielder Thaisa from AC Milan.