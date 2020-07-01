Stoke City now in Championship 'survival fight', says boss Michael O'Neill

Stoke have won 10 of their 26 games since Michael O'Neill took charge, losing 11

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill admits his side are facing a 'fight for survival' in the Championship.

The Potters lost 3-0 at Wigan on Tuesday and are just a point above the relegation places, with the two sides below them having a game in hand.

Stoke have to play three of the top five in their final five games.

"I knew what was at stake when I came in and I knew the challenge when I came in," former Northern Ireland boss O'Neill told BBC Radio Stoke.

"There's things in the dressing room that I don't like but we'll not be able to change them between now and the end of the season.

"But equally we've got six games left and we have to fight for the survival of the club in the Championship."

The Potters face a huge game in the context of their survival on Saturday when they host second-from-bottom Barnsley before having to travel to Championship leaders Leeds United five days later.

They end the season with three very difficult-looking fixtures as they travel to play-off chasing Bristol City, host third-placed Brentford and then end the season away at fifth-placed Nottingham Forest.

'I expected a lot more'

O'Neill said his players should "hang their heads in shame" after their performance at Wigan on Tuesday.

He became the fifth man to take charge of the club since the start of 2018 when he succeeded Nathan Jones in November.

Stoke were relegated from the Premier League two years ago, but despite a squad rich with top-flight experience, and being in the receipt of parachute payments, they have struggled in the second tier.

Last season they finished 16th in the Championship after winning just 11 league games all season, and although they have 12 victories in the current campaign, they have also lost 21 matches.

"Given the level of investment in the team and the players, I expected a lot more than what I have seen," O'Neill added.

"We streamlined the squad to try and create a better group and a better atmosphere, and I think we did that, but since lockdown we've seen poor results, we've picked one point up from the three games, and tonight we saw an extremely poor performance.

"We created a lot of our own problems again and there's a naivety about our play given the level of experience that we have in the team as well."