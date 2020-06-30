Carlo Ancelotti: Luke Garbutt sees funny side after Everton manager's confusion

Luke Garbutt saw the funny side about Carlo Ancelotti's confusion

There was an awkward moment for Carlo Ancelotti in his latest news conference.

The Everton boss was asked by BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan for his reaction to defender Luke Garbutt leaving the club after 11 years.

Ancelotti's first reaction?

"Who?"

Followed by: "I'm sorry, I was not expecting this question. I don't know."

In Ancelotti's defence, Garbutt has not made a senior appearance for Everton for five years, and spent last season on loan at League One side Ipswich Town, while Ancelotti only arrived at the club in December.

The clip was sent to Garbutt who, luckily, saw the funny side...

...Before sending Ancelotti a little clip of himself in action.