Markus Kattner: Ex-Fifa secretary general banned for 10 years

Kattner joined Fifa in 2003 as director of finance, becoming deputy secretary general in 2007

Fifa has banned its former acting secretary general Markus Kattner from football for 10 years after an investigation into bonus payments.

The German, 49, was sacked in 2016 after being accused of paying himself bonuses worth millions of pounds.

He was found guilty of "conflicts of interest and having abused his position, in violation of the Fifa code of ethics," world football's governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

He has also been fined £860,000.

Kattner can appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport.