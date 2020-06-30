Mohamed Elyounoussi: Southampton winger returns to Celtic on loan

Mohamed Elyounoussi impressed on loan at Celtic last season

Celtic have re-signed winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

The Norway international returns after helping the club to League Cup success and a ninth consecutive Scottish title on loan last term.

The 25-year-old made 20 appearances, scoring seven goals.

He reportedly attracted interest from La Liga side Real Betis this summer, but has opted to become Celtic's first signing for the upcoming campaign.