Sheffield Wednesday: Some players not yet paid in full this month

Some Sheffield Wednesday players have not been paid in full this month, BBC Look North reports.

The BBC has contacted the club for a response.

Wednesday are also awaiting the outcome of an English Football League hearing into a misconduct charge relating to the sale of their stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls, who face promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, are 13th in the Championship.

Before the start of Tuesday's second-tier fixtures, Garry Monk's side were eight points off the play-off places and 10 above the relegation zone.