Sheffield Wednesday: Some players not yet paid in full this month

Sheffield Wednesday corner flag
Sheffield Wednesday were 13th in the Championship before Tuesday's second-tier fixtures began

Some Sheffield Wednesday players have not been paid in full this month, BBC Look North reports.

The BBC has contacted the club for a response.

Wednesday are also awaiting the outcome of an English Football League hearing into a misconduct charge relating to the sale of their stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Owls, who face promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, are 13th in the Championship.

Before the start of Tuesday's second-tier fixtures, Garry Monk's side were eight points off the play-off places and 10 above the relegation zone.

