Rod Petrie: Scottish FA president steps down temporarily for health reasons

Petrie was elected SFA president last year unopposed

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has temporarily stepped down from his role for health reasons.

The governing body says the 64-year-old requires "a period of recovery" away from his role after medical advice.

Vice-president and Alloa Athletic chairman Mike Mulraney will step in, and described Petrie as a "pillar of strength" through the Covid-19 crisis.

Petrie was elected president in 2019, replacing Alan McRae, and has served on the board for nine years.

He was previously the chairman and chief executive of Hibernian, before the takeover of American Ron Gordon last summer.

"On behalf of the Scottish FA board, our people and Scottish football as a whole, I would like to wish Rod a speedy recovery," Mulraney added.

"We look forward to seeing him back to full health soon but in the meantime I will work closely with our chief executive, Ian Maxwell, to continue to steer Scottish football through the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

"I would ask that everyone respects Rod's request for privacy during his recovery period."