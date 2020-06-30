Irish Cup: On-loan Coleraine striker Curtis Allen ineligible for semi-final against Ballymena

Allen's deal with Coleraine does not become permanent until the 2020-21 season

Coleraine will be without Curtis Allen for next month's Irish Cup semi-final with Ballymena as the on-loan striker will be out of contract from 1 July.

Allen joined the Bannsiders on loan from Glentoran in January, with the deal becoming permanent at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

With his Glentoran contract expiring on 30 June, and his Coleraine deal not beginning until after the current season, Allen will officially be without a club for the remainder of the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 campaign.

The 32-year old striker returned to the the Showgrounds in January having spent six years with the Glens.

While the league has already been declared over, the Irish Cup is scheduled to go ahead during the last week of July.

Coleraine will meet Ballymena United with Glentoran facing Belfast rivals Cliftonville in the other last four tie on 27 July,

The cup winners will secure the final European spot, although Coleraine have already qualified for next season's Europa League by virtue of their second-placed league finish.