Joe Rodon: Injured Swansea City and Wales defender could miss rest of season

Local lad Joe Rodon has established himself as one of Swansea's star performers since breaking into the first team in 2018

Swansea City's Joe Rodon could miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Wales international Rodon, 22, is a key man for club and country and his loss is a heavy blow to Swansea's play-off hopes.

The centre-back has been linked with an end-of-season move to Manchester United and Manchester City.

"Unfortunately for Joe he has had a torrid time with injuries," Swansea boss Steve Cooper told Sky Sports.

"He picked one up the day before yesterday [Sunday] in training. It's a fresh one - it's not a repeat of what's happened before.

"It's ruled him out for at least a few weeks, it might even be the season because obviously there's only three weeks left of domestic games.

"Fingers crossed it might be before that but he has had a tough one again."

Academy product Rodon has starred for Swansea since breaking into the senior side at the start of the 2018-19 season.

But he missed almost two months of that campaign with a broken foot and he was out for three months earlier this season after ankle surgery.

He missed Swansea's first post-lockdown game, at Middlesbrough 10 days ago, with a thigh strain before returning to the bench for last Saturday's loss to Luton Town.

Swansea are already without another long-term injury victim, Mike van der Hoorn, although the Dutchman has recently returned to training.

That leaves youngsters Ben Cabango, Ben Wilmot and Marc Guehi as options for Cooper in central defence.