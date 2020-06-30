Ollie Clarke: Bristol Rovers midfielder leaving after rejecting new contract

Ollie Clarke

Bristol Rovers midfielder Ollie Clarke is leaving the League One club after more than 10 years.

The 28-year-old, who came up through the youth ranks and has played more than 250 games for the club, has rejected a new contract.

Clarke, who made 34 appearances last season, helped the club win back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One in 2015 and 2016.

Chief executive Martyn Starnes said Clarke had been a "terrific servant"..

Starnes told the club website: "Ollie has a highlight reel of memories to choose from, which has earned him the label of a fan-favourite.

"We had been negotiating a new deal with Ollie, with the offer of a testimonial to mark his decade long service, but he felt the time was right for him to seek a fresh start elsewhere."