Ollie Clarke: Bristol Rovers midfielder leaving after rejecting new contract

Ollie Clarke in action for Bristol Rovers
Ollie Clarke

Bristol Rovers midfielder Ollie Clarke is leaving the League One club after more than 10 years.

The 28-year-old, who came up through the youth ranks and has played more than 250 games for the club, has rejected a new contract.

Clarke, who made 34 appearances last season, helped the club win back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One in 2015 and 2016.

Chief executive Martyn Starnes said Clarke had been a "terrific servant"..

Starnes told the club website: "Ollie has a highlight reel of memories to choose from, which has earned him the label of a fan-favourite.

"We had been negotiating a new deal with Ollie, with the offer of a testimonial to mark his decade long service, but he felt the time was right for him to seek a fresh start elsewhere."

