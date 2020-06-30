Man City: Leroy Sane to join Bayern Munich

Manchester City have agreed to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international will join the Bundesliga champions for an initial fee of about £44.7m in a deal that could rise to £54.8m.

Sane, 24, joined City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m and has won two Premier League titles with the club.

He was a key component in the City side that claimed a domestic treble last term, but has spent much of this season out with a knee injury.

More to follow.