West Ham: David Moyes wants the chance to build 'a new history'

David Moyes (left) has won two Premier League matches since returning as West Ham manager in December.

David Moyes says he wants the chance to build 'a new history' at West Ham.

It comes as the club announced plans to honour World Cup-winning trio Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters with a statue at London Stadium.

West Ham, who are 17th in the Premier League and above the relegation zone on goal difference, have finished in the top six three times since 1965.

"West Ham has a fantastic history. But what we want is a new history," said the Hammers boss.

Moyes, 57, returned for a second spell as manager of the club in December, replacing Manuel Pellegrini and signing an 18-month deal.

However, while the club have won just three games in all competitions since then, the manager wants to revive their fortunes.

"I want the chance to make new history," he said.

"I want the chance to do something which gets us feeling hope for the future. The big thing to do is win the next four or five games and make sure we are a Premier League club."

West Ham entertain Chelsea on Wednesday, looking for their first league double over their London rivals since 2002-03.

Since the Premier League season restarted on 17 June, West Ham have lost to Wolves and Tottenham and are yet to score.

Top scorer Sebastien Haller has missed both games with a hip injury and is likely to be absent against Chelsea.

"I have a lot of thoughts and ideas about where I want to take the club," said Moyes.

"There have been some unbelievable managers at this club and some incredible players, who are recognised worldwide.

"Somewhere in the future we have to believe we can do that again."