Dundee Utd 'good move' for Steve McClaren - ex-FA chief Bevington

'Shankland will benefit from McClaren's coaching' - former FA chief Bevington

It would be "mutually beneficial" if Dundee United appoint Steve McClaren as head coach, says former English FA managing director Adrian Bevington.

The ex-England manager is among the candidates speaking to the Scottish top-flight newcomers about the vacancy.

Bevington says the move would offer the 59-year-old the chance to "improve" his reputation after recent setbacks.

"It is an attractive proposition for Steve because you can build something there," said Bevington.

"It is an exciting time for Dundee United and it could be just the right move for Steve to bring players through, develop players. If people like Lawrence Shankland are going to be there next season, he will benefit from Steve's coaching.

"It could be a mutually beneficial move for Steve and Dundee United. Steve has shown previously that he is prepared to travel - he has been to Germany and Holland - and Scottish football can be an attractive proposition."

United have also been given permission to approach Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay about the role vacated by Robbie Neilson's move to Hearts.

And former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee and ex-United captain Jon Daly have reportedly been interviewed.

McClaren is seeking to extend a varied career in management that began at Middlesbrough, where he won the English League Cup and reached the Uefa Cup final, after two years as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant at Manchester United.

He took the England job in 2006 and was sacked 18 months later after the team's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

McClaren then led FC Twente to their first Dutch title in 2010, but his subsequent spells in charge of Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Newcastle United and Queens Park Rangers were less successful.

"The experience he has would be advantageous to any club because he is well connected, he is a very respected coach," added Bevington, who worked closely with McClaren in the England set-up.

"It is an opportunity to improve, rather than rebuild, your reputation. I could see him going in to Dundee United in the same way he went in to Twente Enschede, not one of the biggest clubs in Holland but still with a good pedigree and a rich history.

"United have had a difficult time but I think it is a great opportunity."