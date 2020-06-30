West Ham to honour Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters with statue

A statue of West Ham legends Sir Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Martin Peters - with England team-mate Ray Wilson - currently stands near the Boleyn Ground

West Ham are to honour club legends Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters with a statue at London Stadium as part of the club's 125th anniversary celebrations.

It will show them lifting the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965.

An original 'Champions' Statue' still stands near the Boleyn Ground, the Hammers' former stadium.

West Ham said the new statue would help to bring "our rich heritage and history to London Stadium".

Hammers trio Moore, Hurst and Peters helped England win the World Cup in 1966, a year after their European club success.

"It is a tremendous honour and I feel very proud that Bobby, Martin and I, along with our team-mates in 1965, have been recognised in this way," said Hurst.

"We were all very fortunate to play together for West Ham United at a time when the club enjoyed such great success, and it was our development in that period which ultimately paved the way for the achievement of winning the World Cup with England."

He added: "It is fitting that our greatest triumph in the claret and blue shirt will now be immortalised forever at London Stadium. I feel very privileged and it is a lovely reminder of such happy and memorable times."

World Cup-winning captain Moore died aged 51 in 1993 while Peters passed away in December last year, aged 76.