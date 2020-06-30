Liverpool mindset can boost Scotland - Andy Robertson

Media playback is not supported on this device 'We went a bit crazy!' Robertson and Milner react to Liverpool title win

Scotland can draw inspiration from Liverpool in dealing with the weight of expectation, says national captain Andy Robertson.

Robertson, 26, has just helped Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool win the club's first league title in 30 years.

In October, Steve Clarke's Scotland face Israel in the European Championship play-offs with the Scots last at a major tournament in 1998.

"Of course, you can feel it," left-back Robertson told BBC Scotland.

"The Tartan Army are desperate to get back to major tournaments and we want to be able to deliver. But the manager hits the nail on the head. It's the same as what our manager said down here.

"'Thirty years without a Premier League title but you've only been involved in one or two of those seasons, so let's not think about the last 28 years that you could do nothing about'.

"That's the same for Scotland. None of us played in 1998. We need to forget about that. We're a relatively inexperienced squad."

Robertson sees the "parts of the jigsaw coming together" for Scotland, who have won their past three matches, and believes having up to eight matches between September and November will help them "massively" as they seek to build momentum.

"It's about bringing each individual quality into a team quality and we've maybe struggled to do that in the last couple of years, but I think we're getting there and we're getting closer to that," he told the Scottish Football podcast.

"It's about bringing the full package together and I believe Scotland as a national team will be in a better place once we manage to do that and I believe we've got the manager and the squad to be able to do that now."

Klopp took Robertson to Anfield from Hull City after he had made his name in Scotland with Queen's Park and Dundee United.

And the full-back hopes other Scots will get the chance to work with the German.

"He's brought my game on so much," Robertson added. "I love the way I'm progressing and I know I've still got a lot of improvement to make and I believe I can still do that under him and at this club.

"I'd like a few more Scottish players to maybe experience it."