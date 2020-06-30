Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager 'consumed' by relegation fight

Eddie Howe (left) has limited attacking options for Bournemouth's game against Newcastle

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the club's Premier League relegation fight is "consuming" him but insists they can win their last seven games.

The Cherries are in the relegation zone on goal difference, having taken just one point from the past 18 available.

"I am hurting from this situation, I'm not going to lie. It's painful," said Howe, in charge since 2012.

"I'm using all of those emotions to help direct the team in the way we need to go."

Bournemouth host Newcastle United on Wednesday (18:00 BST kick-off), before a tough run of four fixtures against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Manchester City.

Only Crystal Palace and bottom club Norwich City having scored fewer than the 29 league goals the Cherries have managed this season.

"There's no part of me that's feeling sorry for myself or despondent," said Howe.

"It's a motivated, fully energised, fully focused manager that the players are getting to get results and to achieve our objectives.

"I believe we can win every game we've got between now and the end of the season. No game is a write-off.

"We need to start winning and performing very quickly."

Howe will be without suspended top scorer Callum Wilson against the Magpies, while fellow forward Joshua King is a major doubt because of an ankle injury.