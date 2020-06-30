Regan Charles-Cook: Midfielder moves to Ross County on two-year deal

Regan Charles-Cook, left, made 21 appearances for Gillingham last season

New signing Regan Charles-Cook is ready to "push himself on" at Ross County, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The midfielder has secured a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club after two seasons with Gillingham in English League One.

The 23-year-old is County's third summer signing after defenders Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall and loan midfielder Stephen Kelly.

"Regan is a player we are really excited about," Kettlewell said.

"He is young, hungry and is looking to really push himself on and these are qualities we are looking for."

Charles-Cook began his career at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Solihull Moors and Woking before joining Gillingham in 2018.