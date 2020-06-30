Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood agree Lyon contract extensions

Lucy Bronze joined Lyon in the summer of 2017 and Alex Greenwood loved to France last year

England internationals Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood have agreed short-term contract extensions with Lyon.

Bronze, 28, and Greenwood, 26, were both out of contract on 30 June but will now remain with the Champions League holders until the end of August.

The decision should allow the two full-backs to complete the French domestic season with Lyon after it was suspended in March because of coronavirus.

The French Football Federation has yet to confirm when games can resume.

But the women’s Champions League quarter-finals have been scheduled for late August in northern Spain.