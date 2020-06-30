Kieran Sadlier: Doncaster Rovers top scorer among four to leave club

Kieran Sadlier joined Doncaster from Cork City in January 2019 on an 18-month contract

Doncaster Rovers top scorer Kieran Sadlier is to leave the cub after turning down a new contract.

The 25-year-old netted 12 times in 40 appearances in 2019-20 before coronavirus ended League One's regular season in March.

Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andrew, is also leaving, along with Alex Baptiste and Alex Kiwomya.

Long-serving James Coppinger, 39, has been offered a new deal by the club.

He has played more than 650 games for Doncaster since his arrival in the summer of 2004.

Fellow midfielder Matty Blair, defender Danny Amos and goalkeeper Louis Jones are also considering new contracts offered by the club.

Rovers have taken up an option in midfielder AJ Greaves' contract, keeping him at the Keepmoat Stadium for next season.