Scottish Gossip: Rangers, SPFL, Celtic, Hearts, Dundee United, Craig Gordon

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has rejected a lucrative move to wealthy Al Duhail after the Qatar side registered their interest a fortnight ago. (Scottish Daily Mail print edition)

The Scottish Government has given a "tentative" green light to allow fans back in to stadia, potentially for the start of the new season, with Celtic planning a trial run with supporters. (Daily Record)

Four names are in the running to replace Robbie Neilson as the Dundee United manager. (Daily Mail print edition)

Meanwhile, the Tannadice club are set to hold further talks with former England manager Steve McClaren to be their new manager. (Scottish Sun)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who signed for Hearts yesterday after rejecting a new Celtic deal, is targeting facing his old side in the Scottish Cup final, with the Tynecastle side's semi-final against Hibs from last season still to be played. (Scottish Sun)

And The Scotsman report Gordon will be free to play in the last-four tie and final if Hearts progress as he was an unused sub for Celtic's fourth-round win over Partick Thistle in January.

Filip Helander, the Rangers defender, says there will be "no excuses" for the Ibrox side not to be ready to stop Celtic claiming 10-in-a-row when football resumes in August. (Daily Record)

Mark Reynolds, the Dundee United captain, admits Neilson's departure as manager for Hearts came "out the blue". (The Courier)