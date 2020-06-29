Marek Stech: Mansfield Town sign keeper following release by Luton Town

Marek Stech joined Luton from Sparta Prague in 2017

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed former Luton Town goalkeeper Marek Stech on a two-year contract.

Stech was one of five players released by the Hatters on Monday.

The 30-year-old joined Luton in 2017 and helped them win two promotions from League Two to the Championship, but has not played this season.

"I've been chasing him for 12 months, so to finally land him is a big relief," Stags manager Graham Coughlan told the club website.

"Marek is a top goalkeeper who has presence, stature and a great pedigree."