Aberdeen confirm player has tested positive for Covid-19

Aberdeen's players returned to work at their new training centre in June

Aberdeen have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19, but is asymptomatic.

The Scottish Premiership club announced that the virus was discovered during twice-weekly testing and that the first-team player is self-isolating.

None of the players' team-mates, coaches or any other training ground staff have returned a positive test.

Aberdeen says it is "unlikely there will be any risk" to others and that their training schedule will continue.

The club added that they have followed strict protocols, including social distancing, increased sanitisation practices, twice weekly coronavirus testing and small group training sessions, and are "satisfied" that such measures are working effectively.

Aberdeen's player resumed training after lockdown last month, with Scottish Premiership clubs permitted to restart contact training this week.