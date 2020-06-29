Coronavirus: One positive result in latest round of Premier League testing

There have been 10 rounds of testing in the Premier League

There was one positive result for coronavirus from 2,250 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.

The person, who has not been identified, will now self-isolate for seven days.

Last week there was one positive result from 1,829 tests. There have now been a total of 19 positive results from 11 rounds of testing.

The Premier League returned to action on 17 June after an absence of 100 days because of the pandemic.