Man Utd FA Cup quarter-final win at Norwich watched by 6.4m

Media playback is not supported on this device What was this year's best FA Cup quarter-final goal?

Manchester United's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Norwich was the most watched football match in the United Kingdom since the sport's return, with a peak of 6.4m viewers.

Harry Maguire sealed United's place in the semi-finals with an extra-time goal in Saturday's game on BBC One.

Manchester City's win against Newcastle on BBC One was watched by 5.1m.

There were 1.7m BBC online stream requests for the United victory and 1.1m for City's triumph.

Manchester United will face Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Arsenal in the semi-finals, which will be played at Wembley on 18-19 July.

The FA Cup final will be live from Wembley on BBC One on Saturday, 1 August.