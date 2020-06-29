Arthur: Barcelona midfielder to join Juventus at the end of the season

From the section

Arthur joined Barcelona from Gremio in 2018

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Barcelona midfielder Arthur at the end of the season.

The Brazil international will join Juve for 72m euros (£66m) - with 10m (£9m) in add-ons.

The 23-year-old, who joined Barcelona from Gremio on a six-year contract in 2018, has made 72 appearances for the Spanish champions.

Juve's 30-year-old Bosnia midfielder Miralem Pjanic will move in the opposite direction on a five-year deal.

Pjanic will join Barcelona for 60m euros (£54.9m), with a further 5m (£4.6m) in add-ons.

Juve are four points clear at the top of Serie A as they chase a ninth consecutive title.