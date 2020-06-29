Juventus: Gianlugi Buffon signs year-long contract extension with Serie A side

Gianluigi Buffon returned to Juventus in 2019 after a season-long stint at Paris St-Germain

Juventus goalkeeper Gianlugi Buffon has signed a year-long contract extension with the Serie A leaders.

The former Italy international, who will be 43 when his new deal expires, returned to Juventus in 2019 after a season at Paris St-Germain.

Buffon has made more than 500 league appearances for Juventus since joining the club in 2001, having made his professional debut with Parma in 1995.

"Super Gigi is proof that age is only a number," a club statement read.

Juve captain Giorgio Chiellini has also signed a year-long extension.

Juventus are four points clear at the top of Serie A with 10 games remaining, as they chase a ninth consecutive title.