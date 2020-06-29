Blackpool: Keshi Anderson signs on two-year deal after Swindon Town release

Keshi Anderson joined Swindon in August 2017, initally on loan

Blackpool have signed striker Keshi Anderson on a two-year deal following his release by Swindon Town.

Anderson, 25, scored six goals in 20 league appearances to help the Robins to the League Two title, having initially joined on loan them in 2017.

The ex-Crystal Palace trainee is head coach Neil Critchley’s first signing since he was appointed in March.

“I’m really excited to see where the club can go and I can’t wait to get started,” Anderson said.