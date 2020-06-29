Jordan Garrick: Swansea City winger given three-match ban

Jordan Garrick will miss Swansea's games against Millwall, Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham

Swansea City winger Jordan Garrick has been given a three-match ban for his red card in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Luton Town.

The 21-year-old was sent off in the closing stages after raising his hand to the face of winning goalscorer James Collins.

Garrick will miss Tuesday's trip to Millwall, as well as games against Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham.

Swansea are unlikely to appeal the suspension.

Manager Steve Cooper said after Saturday's game he "didn't want to make a defence" of the 83rd-minute incident, which came after clashes between several players from both sides.