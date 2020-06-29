BAME coaches: Premier League, EFL and PFA announce scheme to increase numbers

The Premier League, English Football League and Professional Footballers' Association have announced a new scheme to increase the number of black, Asian and minority ethnic coaches.

The aim is to help BAME players move into full-time coaching roles in the professional game.

The scheme will start next season and will give six coaches a 23-month work placement at EFL clubs per campaign.

More to follow.

